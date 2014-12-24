Steve NelsonUS songwriter who co-wrote "Frosty the Snowman". Born 24 November 1907. Died 13 November 1981
Steve Nelson
1907-11-24
Steve Nelson Biography (Wikipedia)
Steve Edward Nelson (November 24, 1907 – November 13, 1981) was an American songwriter.
Born in New York City, Nelson worked for Tin Pan Alley starting there in 1929. He later wrote country songs for artists such as Eddy Arnold and Guy Lombardo. In 1950, probably his best known composition, "Frosty the Snowman" was released, co-written with Jack Rollins. In 1952, Nelson co-wrote, again with Rollins, the song which was used for the safety campaign of Smokey Bear.
Steve Nelson Tracks
Frosty The Snowman
Cocteau Twins
Frosty The Snowman
Frosty The Snowman
Serenade to a Bus Seat
James Williams
Serenade to a Bus Seat
Serenade to a Bus Seat
