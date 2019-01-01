Keith Fullerton Whitman (born May 29, 1973) is an American electronic musician who has recorded albums influenced by many genres, including ambient music, drill and bass, and krautrock. He records and performs using many aliases, of which the best-known is Hrvatski (the Croatian word for Croatian). His works under the Hrvatski moniker mainly fell under the 'drill and bass' subgenre of IDM, and were his main musical outlet in the mid-to-late 1990s. Other solo aliases include ASCIII and Anonymous. Keith was in many bands in the 1990s, including El-Ron, The Liver Sadness, Sheket/Trabant, The Finger Lakes and Gai/Jin.

Keith Fullerton Whitman started recording using his own name in 2001, and most of his work recorded today is under that name. In 2006, he performed at North East Sticks Together.

His brother, former MIT scientist Brian Alexander Whitman and co-founder of The Echo Nest, is also an electronic musician and sound artist under name Blitter.