The Templars are an Oi! band formed in Long Island, New York in April 1991. The band's musical influences include Oi!, punk rock, glam rock and rock and roll. They have tended to purposely use low-quality recording techniques (their Acre Studios is a garage).

The band recognizes Perry Hardy as their full-time bassist and Chris White as full-time guitarist, even though they do not play on the albums (with the exception of Hardy on two albums). The band currently uses a lineup of four musicians for concerts, with a second guitar player, but still usually records as only a two-piece (with Carl Fritscher playing all bass and guitar parts, as well as vocals with Phil Rigaud on drums).

The band's name comes from an ancient order of Christian militants called the Knights Templar. Their focus on Middle Ages history is largely informed by Carl Fritscher (singer/guitarist) and Phil Rigaud's (drummer) studies and interests. A Templars album cover was displayed in a History Channel documentary about the Knights Templar. The narrator states that the legacy of the medieval organization has influenced varied aspects of modern society, including as film, literature and "hardcore punk music."