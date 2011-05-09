The HauntedSwedish thrash metal band. Formed 1996
The Haunted
1996
The Haunted is a Swedish extreme metal band from Gothenburg formed in 1996. The original members were Anders and Jonas Björler, Peter Dolving, Adrian Erlandsson and Patrik Jensen. Both of the Björler brothers and Erlandsson were members of the seminal melodic death metal band At the Gates, a pioneering force in the Swedish death metal scene.
The majority of members, past and present, are from Gothenburg, Sweden; with the exception of Patrik Jensen, who is from Linköping; Per Möller Jensen, who is from Denmark; Adrian Erlandsson, who is from Malmö; and Marco Aro, who is from Finland.
The Haunted Tracks
