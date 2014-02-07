Tristen (born Tristen Gaspadarek, November 23, 1983) is a Polish American singer-songwriter and musician. She has released four albums: Teardrops and Lollipops (2008), Charlatans at the Garden Gate (2011), C A V E S (2013), and Sneaker Waves (2017). She also performed as a member of Jenny Lewis's live band in 2015.

After graduating from De Paul University in 2007, where she studied relational group and organizational theories of communication, she moved to Nashville, Tennessee to immerse herself in its music scene.

In February 2011 she released her label debut Charlatans At The Garden Gate, which Rolling Stone magazine praised for its "catchy refrains with multiple meanings," and "ear-tugging melodies with hidden hooks." The album was also recognized favorably by NPR, Spin Magazine, The A.V. Club, and Paste Magazine, among others.

C A V E S was released in October 2013. The LP was recorded partly in Nashville by Battletapes engineer, Jeremy Ferguson, partly in Omaha with Mike Mogis (Bright Eyes, M Ward) and was mixed by synth-pop pioneer Stephen Hague (New Order, Pet Shop Boys). Just like her previous album, C A V E S was named "Best Local Album of 2013". by the Nashville Scene Critic's Poll and in the "Top 50 Albums of 2013" by American Songwriter. SPIN Magazine said the sound of C A V E S had recast the songwriter as "a synth pop siren"