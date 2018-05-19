The Thinking MenNorwich 5-piece rock ‘n’ blues band
The Thinking Men
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4a5f3a1d-8d92-44ce-9536-86b539fe0c79
The Thinking Men Tracks
Sort by
Human Nature
The Thinking Men
Human Nature
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Human Nature
Last played on
I Wanna Be Good
The Thinking Men
I Wanna Be Good
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Wanna Be Good
Last played on
Machine Made Men
The Thinking Men
Machine Made Men
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Machine Made Men
Last played on
Back to artist