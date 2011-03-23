Melody ChiangBorn 14 August 1980
Melody Chiang
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1980-08-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4a5bad45-7d62-4a3c-9dc7-b77aafe3634f
Melody Chiang Biography (Wikipedia)
Maggie Chiang Mei-chi (江美琪) is a Taiwanese singer and songwriter. She is dubbed a "therapeutic singer" (療傷系歌手) by the Chinese-language media for her heartfelt delivery of ballads.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Melody Chiang Tracks
Sort by
Remember
Melody Chiang
Remember
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Remember
Last played on
Melody Chiang Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist