Eagle‐Eye CherryBorn 7 May 1968
1968-05-07
Eagle‐Eye Cherry Biography (Wikipedia)
Eagle-Eye Lanoo Cherry is a Swedish musician best known for his hit single "Save Tonight."
Eagle‐Eye Cherry Tracks
Save Tonight
Falling In Love Again
