The RokesFormed 1963. Disbanded 1970
The Rokes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1963
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4a553403-b008-40e9-9a86-a31bf89f264a
The Rokes Biography (Wikipedia)
The Rokes were a successful Italian pop rock band in the 1960s, composed of English expatriates. Their most successful songs included "Piangi con Me", the original version of "Let's Live for Today" a US hit when re-recorded by The Grass Roots; and "Che Colpa Abbiamo Noi", an Italian language version of "Cheryl's Going Home" by Bob Lind.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Rokes Tracks
Sort by
Let's Live For Today
The Rokes
Let's Live For Today
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let's Live For Today
Last played on
Grazie A Te
The Rokes
Grazie A Te
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Grazie A Te
Last played on
Put The Pen Down
The Rokes
Put The Pen Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Put The Pen Down
Last played on
Hold My Hand
The Rokes
Hold My Hand
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hold My Hand
Last played on
The Rokes Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist