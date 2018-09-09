Jimmy Page & Robert PlantFormed 1994. Disbanded 1998
Jimmy Page & Robert Plant
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqwvq.jpg
1994
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4a536dbf-8632-4cfd-b9ea-cdb35cb47c44
Biography (Wikipedia)
Jimmy Page and Robert Plant, both formerly of the English rock band Led Zeppelin, recorded and toured in the mid-1990s under the title Page and Plant. The pair re-united in 1994 and, after recording a highly successful live acoustic album, they embarked on a world tour. They then recorded a second full studio album of original songs, followed by another world tour, before disbanding at the end of 1998. They later briefly reunited in 2001.
Kashmir
Jimmy Page & Robert Plant
Kashmir
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwvq.jpglink
Kashmir
Last played on
Four Sticks
Jimmy Page & Robert Plant
Four Sticks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwvq.jpglink
Four Sticks
Last played on
Four Sticks (Heritage Track)
Jimmy Page & Robert Plant
Four Sticks (Heritage Track)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwvq.jpglink
Four Sticks (Heritage Track)
Last played on
Musical Work:Thank You
Jimmy Page & Robert Plant
Musical Work:Thank You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwvq.jpglink
Musical Work:Thank You
Last played on
Thank You
Farouk el Safi
Thank You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwvq.jpglink
Thank You
Last played on
Gallows Pole
Jimmy Page & Robert Plant
Gallows Pole
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwvq.jpglink
Gallows Pole
Performer
Last played on
Crossroads
Page & Plant
Crossroads
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crossroads
Performer
Last played on
My Bucket's Got A Hole In It
Jimmy Page & Robert Plant
My Bucket's Got A Hole In It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwvq.jpglink
My Bucket's Got A Hole In It
Last played on
Nobody's Fault But Mine
Jimmy Page & Robert Plant
Nobody's Fault But Mine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwvq.jpglink
Please Read The Letter
Jimmy Page & Robert Plant
Please Read The Letter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwvq.jpglink
Please Read The Letter
Last played on
Burning Up
Jimmy Page & Robert Plant
Burning Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwvq.jpglink
Burning Up
Shining In The Light
Jimmy Page & Robert Plant
Shining In The Light
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwvq.jpglink
Shining In The Light
Wanton Song
Jimmy Page & Robert Plant
Wanton Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwvq.jpglink
Wanton Song
Wonderful One
Jimmy Page & Robert Plant
Wonderful One
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwvq.jpglink
Wonderful One
Last played on
