The Hippy BoysFormed 1967. Disbanded 1969
The Hippy Boys
1967
The Hippy Boys Biography (Wikipedia)
The Hippy Boys was formed in 1968 by Lloyd Charmers. The band included guitarist Alva "Reggie" Lewis, organist Glen Adams and brothers Aston 'Family Man' Barrett on bass guitar and Carlton Barrett drums respectively.
Upon the UK Singles Chart success of "Return of Django" in 1969, Lee "Scratch" Perry and The Upsetters were invited on a six-week tour of the UK. However, due to a clashing of schedules, the original Upsetters could not make the trip. The newly formed Hippy Boys became the new Upsetters for the tour; causing the band to be frequently confused with the original Upsetters in the future.
The band also recorded with Max Romeo.
The Hippy Boys Tracks
Mad Movie
The Hippy Boys
Mad Movie
Mad Movie
Last played on
This Is It
The Hippy Boys
This Is It
This Is It
Last played on
Death rides a horse
The Hippy Boys
Death rides a horse
Death rides a horse
Last played on
Doctor No Go
The Hippy Boys
Doctor No Go
Doctor No Go
Last played on
Apollo 11
The Hippy Boys
Apollo 11
Apollo 11
Last played on
