Booker Newberry IIIBorn 19 January 1956
Booker Newberry III
1956-01-19
Booker Newberry III Biography (Wikipedia)
Booker Newberry III (born January 19, 1956 in Youngstown, Ohio) is an American singer and keyboardist, who was a member of the mid 1970s soul groups Sweet Thunder ("Baby I Need Your Love Today"), and Impact, before pursuing a solo career. He is probably best remembered for his 1983 hit "Love Town".
Booker Newberry III Tracks
Love Town
Booker Newberry III
Love Town
Love Town
Love Train
Booker Newberry III
Love Train
Love Train
