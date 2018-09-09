The GrowlersFormed 2006
The Growlers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4a51d885-9445-4e6a-a171-36e2d51dcfa0
The Growlers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Growlers are an American band formed in Dana Point, California in 2006, now based in Costa Mesa. The band is currently composed of singer Brooks Nielsen, lead guitarist Matt Taylor and keyboard player/guitarist Kyle Straka. They have released seven albums, several EPs and a number of singles. The band's sound has been described as "a trademark style of music that somehow combines surf, pop, rock and beat" which has been labeled "Beach Goth".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Growlers Tracks
Sort by
Blood Of A Mutt
The Growlers
Blood Of A Mutt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blood Of A Mutt
Last played on
Going Gets Tough
The Growlers
Going Gets Tough
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Going Gets Tough
Last played on
City Club
The Growlers
City Club
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
City Club
Last played on
Sealion Goth Blues
The Growlers
Sealion Goth Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sealion Goth Blues
Last played on
Not The Man
The Growlers
Not The Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p029ljl4.jpglink
Not The Man
Last played on
Love Test
The Growlers
Love Test
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Test
Last played on
Chinese Fountain
The Growlers
Chinese Fountain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chinese Fountain
Last played on
Good Advice
The Growlers
Good Advice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Good Advice
Last played on
Humdrum Blues
The Growlers
Humdrum Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Humdrum Blues
Last played on
Someday
The Growlers
Someday
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Someday
Last played on
One Million Lovers
The Growlers
One Million Lovers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Million Lovers
Last played on
Drinkin' The Juice Blues
The Growlers
Drinkin' The Juice Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Drinkin' The Juice Blues
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Growlers
The Growlers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist