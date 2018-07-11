The Prodigy are an English electronic music group from Braintree, Essex, formed in 1990 by keyboardist and songwriter Liam Howlett. The first line-up of the band also included MC and vocalist Maxim, dancer and vocalist Keith Flint, dancer and live keyboardist Leeroy Thornhill, and dancer and vocalist Sharky. Along with the Chemical Brothers, Fatboy Slim, and other acts, the Prodigy have been credited as pioneers of the big beat genre, which achieved mainstream popularity in the 1990s.

The Prodigy first emerged in the underground rave scene in the early 1990s and have since achieved popularity and worldwide recognition. They earned titles like "the premiere dance act for the alternative masses" and "the Godfathers of Rave", and remain one of the most successful electronic acts of all time. They have sold an estimated 30 million records worldwide, and won numerous music awards during their career, including two Brit Awards for Best British Dance Act, three MTV Video Music Awards, two Kerrang! Awards, five MTV Europe Music Awards, and two Grammy Award nominations.