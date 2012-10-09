Mike Scott (born Michael Waldner-Scott) is the bassist of Phinius Gage and vocalist from Lay It On The Line. He had released 3 solo acoustic Folk Punk albums and writes for long running punk zine Punktastic. He has also been in Brighton Pop Punks River Jumpers and UK82 punks Anti-Establishment.

He actively promotes animal rights and is vegan.

Scott played his first solo show in 2007, after 5 years as bassist for Phinius Gage. He did a split 7" with Kevin Seconds of 7 Seconds and has done 3 solo albums.

Since January 2012, Scott has also performed vocals in hardcore punk band Lay it on the Line and this has become his main project. The band are notable for their choice of subjects - all releases are concepts based on murders and deaths of the 19th, 20th and 21st centuries - including the murder of Scott's friend Ben Gardner in 2009, which is the subject of the band's song “Therapia Lane”.