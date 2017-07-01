The Royal Concept
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4a4898e8-0c6c-46dd-b190-8cdf580b0965
The Royal Concept Biography (Wikipedia)
The Royal Concept is a Swedish rock band founded in Stockholm in 2010. It currently consists of lead vocalist and guitarist David Larson, guitarist Filip Bekic, bassist Magnus Robert, and drummer Povel Olsson.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Royal Concept Tracks
Sort by
Smile
The Royal Concept
Smile
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Smile
Last played on
On Our Way
The Royal Concept
On Our Way
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01sjgyx.jpglink
On Our Way
Last played on
Gimme Twice
The Royal Concept
Gimme Twice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goldrushed
The Royal Concept
Goldrushed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
World on Fire
The Royal Concept
World on Fire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Damn!
The Royal Concept
Damn!
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Damn!
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e65q2m
Leeds
Reading
2014-08-22T03:19:29
22
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Leeds
The Royal Concept Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist