Mary Kiani, usually spelled Märy Kiani on her records, is a Scottish singer (born Mary McKloskey[citation needed] on 27 March 1969), who first had hit songs as vocalist for dance music act The Time Frequency (TTF) in the early 1990s and later a solo career. Before TTF, Kiani was a session musician and has toured with Donny Osmond and performed vocals on The Simpsons' Yellow Album.