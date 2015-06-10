Annabelle ChvostekBorn 2 October 1973
Annabelle Chvostek
1973-10-02
Annabelle Chvostek (born October 5, 1973) is a Canadian singer-songwriter based in Montreal. She is known for her rich singing voice, compelling lyrics and genre-spanning musicality, as well as her Juno-nominated work with harmony trio the Wailin' Jennys.
