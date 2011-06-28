Kari Bremnes (born 9 December 1956) is a Norwegian singer and songwriter.

She got an M.A. in language, literature, history and theatre studies from the University of Oslo, and worked as a journalist for several years before deciding to dedicate herself to music full-time.

In 1987 she received the Spellemann Award (Spellemannprisen) for the record Mitt ville hjerte, and in 1991 for the record Spor. With her two brothers, Lars Bremnes and Ola Bremnes, she received the prize for the record Soløye in 2001.

She was also deputy board chairman of the Norwegian Society of Composers and Lyricists.