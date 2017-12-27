NEW GEN
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4a446265-383a-43f7-acf4-611705bb3e01
NEW GEN Performances & Interviews
NEW GEN Tracks
Sort by
Busy (feat. RAY BLK)
NEW GEN
Busy (feat. RAY BLK)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04h8cd7.jpglink
Busy (feat. RAY BLK)
Last played on
Jackets (PA)
NEW GEN
Jackets (PA)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06112s5.jpglink
Jackets (PA)
Last played on
Money Haffi Mek (feat. Stefflon Don & Abra Cadabra)
NEW GEN
Money Haffi Mek (feat. Stefflon Don & Abra Cadabra)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qysqt.jpglink
Money Haffi Mek (feat. Stefflon Don & Abra Cadabra)
Last played on
Thoughts (feat. Dotty)
NEW GEN
Thoughts (feat. Dotty)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thoughts (feat. Dotty)
Last played on
Back to artist