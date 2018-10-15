María Dolores González Flores (Madrid, 6 May 1958) better known as Lolita, is a Spanish actress and singer. She is the daughter of Lola Flores and Antonio González, sister of Antonio Flores and Rosario Flores. She was married to Guillermo Furiase and they had two children Elena and Guillermo.

Flores started her career in the early 1970s and with the release of the album Amor, amor (and a single of the same name) in 1975 she achieved success in her native Spain as well as in countries in Latin-America. Her songs "Sarandonga", "Lo voy a dividir", and "Si la vida son dos días" among others, have become staples in Spanish radio.

In 2002, she won a Goya Award for Best New Actress for her performance in the movie Rencor. Flores has also appeared in several television programs such as Directísimo and Hostal Royal Manzanares.

She is of Gitano descent on her father's side and identifies as Gitana.