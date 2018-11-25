Jenna Andrews (born May 13, 1986) is a Canadian singer-songwriter and record producer from Calgary, Alberta. Andrew's debut single, “Tumblin Down” charted on Billboard charts Urban AC and the Bubbling Under R&B/Hip-Hop Singles chart and was featured on the television show, Grey's Anatomy. Andrews has also recorded with Drake, Jennifer Lopez, Jessie J, Lily Allen, Dua Lipa, Little Mix, and others.