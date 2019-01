Jenna Andrews (born May 13, 1986) is a Canadian singer-songwriter and record producer from Calgary, Alberta. Andrew's debut single, “Tumblin Down” charted on Billboard charts Urban AC and the Bubbling Under R&B/Hip-Hop Singles chart and was featured on the television show, Grey's Anatomy. Andrews has also recorded with Drake, Jennifer Lopez, Jessie J, Lily Allen, Dua Lipa, Little Mix, and others.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia