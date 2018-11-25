Jenna AndrewsBorn 13 May 1986
Jenna Andrews
1986-05-13
Jenna Andrews Biography (Wikipedia)
Jenna Andrews (born May 13, 1986) is a Canadian singer-songwriter and record producer from Calgary, Alberta. Andrew's debut single, “Tumblin Down” charted on Billboard charts Urban AC and the Bubbling Under R&B/Hip-Hop Singles chart and was featured on the television show, Grey's Anatomy. Andrews has also recorded with Drake, Jennifer Lopez, Jessie J, Lily Allen, Dua Lipa, Little Mix, and others.
Jenna Andrews Tracks
Sweat (feat. Jenna Andrews)
Cash Cash
Sweat (feat. Jenna Andrews)
Sweat (feat. Jenna Andrews)
Just Fine
Jenna Andrews
Just Fine
Just Fine
Repetition (feat. Jenna Andrews)
Redlight
Repetition (feat. Jenna Andrews)
Repetition (feat. Jenna Andrews)
