Destroy Rebuild Until God ShowsAmerican post-hardcore supergroup. Formed 2010. Disbanded 27 April 2012
Destroy Rebuild Until God Shows (abbreviated as D.R.U.G.S.) was an American post-hardcore supergroup, formed in 2010. They released their debut self-titled album on February 22, 2011.
