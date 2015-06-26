Kioskکیوسک. Formed 2003
2003
Kiosk Biography (Wikipedia)
Kiosk (Persian: کیوسک) is a rock band formed in Tehran in 2003, known for its blend of musical styles and its wry lyrics confronting Iranian cultural angst.
Kiosk Tracks
Kafsh
Agha! Nigah Dar
