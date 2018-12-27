Marianne Beate KiellandBorn 12 October 1975
Marianne Beate Kielland
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02x9zjt.jpg
1975-10-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4a31c84b-23a9-4baf-9ca3-8628d9cd6507
Marianne Beate Kielland Biography (Wikipedia)
Marianne Beate Kielland, (born October 12, 1975 in Lørenskog, Norway) is a Norwegian mezzo-soprano. In 2009, she was awarded the Nordlysprisen.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marianne Beate Kielland Tracks
Sort by
Gestillte Sehnsucht for alto, viola and piano Op 91 No 1
Johannes Brahms
Gestillte Sehnsucht for alto, viola and piano Op 91 No 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Gestillte Sehnsucht for alto, viola and piano Op 91 No 1
Last played on
Symphony no. 8 (Symphony of a thousand) for soloists, choruses and orchestra
Southend Boys’ Choir
Symphony no. 8 (Symphony of a thousand) for soloists, choruses and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kk0ys.jpglink
Symphony no. 8 (Symphony of a thousand) for soloists, choruses and orchestra
Last played on
'Das deutsche Vaterunser'
Christian Ritter
'Das deutsche Vaterunser'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02x9zjt.jpglink
'Das deutsche Vaterunser'
Last played on
Sonata for 2 violins; interlude; 'Vater unser, der du bist im Himmel'
Johann Vierdanck
Sonata for 2 violins; interlude; 'Vater unser, der du bist im Himmel'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02x9zjt.jpglink
Sonata for 2 violins; interlude; 'Vater unser, der du bist im Himmel'
Last played on
Mass in C major, Missa in tempore belli 'Paukenmesse' H.22.9
Joseph Haydn
Mass in C major, Missa in tempore belli 'Paukenmesse' H.22.9
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Mass in C major, Missa in tempore belli 'Paukenmesse' H.22.9
Last played on
Victoria! Christo resurgenti
François Couperin
Victoria! Christo resurgenti
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br14z.jpglink
Victoria! Christo resurgenti
Last played on
Troisieme leçon de ténèbres
François Couperin
Troisieme leçon de ténèbres
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br14z.jpglink
Troisieme leçon de ténèbres
Last played on
Haugtussa Op 67
Edvard Grieg
Haugtussa Op 67
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
Haugtussa Op 67
Last played on
Le Roi David - Symphonic Psalm, Part 3
Arthur Honegger
Le Roi David - Symphonic Psalm, Part 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt7q.jpglink
Le Roi David - Symphonic Psalm, Part 3
Narrator
Last played on
La fede ne' tradimenti (Act 3)
Attilio Ariosti
La fede ne' tradimenti (Act 3)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p054dgrs.jpglink
La fede ne' tradimenti (Act 3)
Librettist
La fede ne' tradimenti (Act 2)
Attilio Ariosti
La fede ne' tradimenti (Act 2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p054dgrs.jpglink
La fede ne' tradimenti (Act 2)
Librettist
La fede ne' tradimenti (Act 1)
Attilio Ariosti
La fede ne' tradimenti (Act 1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p054dgrs.jpglink
La fede ne' tradimenti (Act 1)
Librettist
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 11: Mahler Symphony of a Thousand
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehxj6q
Royal Albert Hall
2018-07-22T03:02:22
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0617wvl.jpg
22
Jul
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 11: Mahler Symphony of a Thousand
Royal Albert Hall
BBC Philharmonic 2016-17 Season: St Matthew Passion on Good Friday
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5zbp6
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
2017-04-14T03:02:22
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03t4rr4.jpg
14
Apr
2017
BBC Philharmonic 2016-17 Season: St Matthew Passion on Good Friday
14:00
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
Back to artist