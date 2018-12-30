The BBC Big BandFormed 1964
The BBC Big Band
1964
The BBC Big Band Biography (Wikipedia)
The BBC Big Band, originally known as the BBC Radio Big Band is a British big band run under the auspices of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC). The band broadcasts exclusively on BBC Radio, particularly on BBC Radio 2's long-running series Big Band Special. It consists of professional musicians and is directed by a number of conductors. These include arranger and composer Barry Forgie, who has been the band's Musical Director since 1977, American jazz trombonist Jiggs Whigham, and guest musical directors.
The BBC Big Band Tracks
When Will I Be Famous (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
Matt Goss
Matt Goss
When Will I Be Famous (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
When Will I Be Famous (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
One O'Clock Jump (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
The BBC Big Band
The BBC Big Band
One O'Clock Jump (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
Opus One (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
The BBC Big Band
The BBC Big Band
Opus One (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
Opus One (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
Rocky Theme (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
The BBC Big Band
The BBC Big Band
Rocky Theme (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
Rocky Theme (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
Sing Sing Sing (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
The BBC Big Band
The BBC Big Band
Sing Sing Sing (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
Sing Sing Sing (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
I Owe You Nothing (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
Matt Goss
Matt Goss
I Owe You Nothing (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
I Owe You Nothing (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
Just For A Change (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
Matt Goss
Matt Goss
Just For A Change (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
Just For A Change (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
If I Ain't Got You (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
Matt Goss
Matt Goss
If I Ain't Got You (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
If I Ain't Got You (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
Hotel California (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
Matt Goss
Matt Goss
Hotel California (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
Hotel California (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
Fine and Mellow
Hailey Tuck
Fine and Mellow
Fine and Mellow
Our Kind Of Music
Joe Stilgoe
Our Kind Of Music
Our Kind Of Music
Beatles Medley/ Hey Jude
Joe Stilgoe
Joe Stilgoe
Beatles Medley/ Hey Jude
Beatles Medley/ Hey Jude
Don't Think Twice It's Alright
Hailey Tuck
Hailey Tuck
Don't Think Twice It's Alright
Don't Think Twice It's Alright
As Time Goes By
Gwyn Jay Allen
As Time Goes By
As Time Goes By
Now You Has Jazz
Joe Stilgoe
Now You Has Jazz
Now You Has Jazz
I Left My Heart In San Francisco
Joe Stilgoe
Joe Stilgoe
I Left My Heart In San Francisco
I Left My Heart In San Francisco
The Way You Look Tonight
Alison Jiear
The Way You Look Tonight
The Way You Look Tonight
Top Hat, White Tie and Tails/Puttin On The Ritz
Joe Stilgoe Trio, The BBC Big Band & BBC Concert Orchestra
Top Hat, White Tie and Tails/Puttin On The Ritz
Top Hat, White Tie and Tails/Puttin On The Ritz
West Side Story Overture
The BBC Big Band
West Side Story Overture
West Side Story Overture
Midnight Sun
Alison Jiear
Midnight Sun
Midnight Sun
Jeepers Creepers
Gwyn Jay Allen
Jeepers Creepers
Jeepers Creepers
Love For Sale
The BBC Big Band
Love For Sale
Love For Sale
Someone To Watch Over Me
Alison Jiear
Someone To Watch Over Me
Someone To Watch Over Me
We Have All The Time In The World
Gwyn Jay Allen
Gwyn Jay Allen
We Have All The Time In The World
We Have All The Time In The World
I've Got You Under My Skin
Joe Stilgoe
Joe Stilgoe
I've Got You Under My Skin
I've Got You Under My Skin
Parkinson Theme Tune
The BBC Big Band
Parkinson Theme Tune
Parkinson Theme Tune
Hot Toddy
The BBC Big Band
Hot Toddy
Hot Toddy
Azzurro
The BBC Big Band
Azzurro
Azzurro
Im Getting Sentimental Over You
The BBC Big Band
Im Getting Sentimental Over You
Ill Never Smile Again
The BBC Big Band
Ill Never Smile Again
Ill Never Smile Again
I've Never Been In Love Before
The BBC Big Band
I've Never Been In Love Before
Do Nothing Til You Hear From Me
The BBC Big Band
Do Nothing Til You Hear From Me
Begin the Beguine
The BBC Big Band
Begin the Beguine
Begin the Beguine
Gershwin Garland
The BBC Big Band
Gershwin Garland
Gershwin Garland
Song Of India
The BBC Big Band
Song Of India
Song Of India
Sweet Georgia Brown
The BBC Big Band
Sweet Georgia Brown
Sweet Georgia Brown
"In The Mood"
The BBC Big Band
"In The Mood"
"In The Mood"
At Last
The BBC Big Band
At Last
At Last
Little Brown Jug
The BBC Big Band
Little Brown Jug
Little Brown Jug
I Cant Get Started
The BBC Big Band
I Cant Get Started
I Cant Get Started
"The Woodchopper's Ball"
The BBC Big Band
"The Woodchopper's Ball"
Don't Be That Way
The BBC Big Band
Don't Be That Way
Don't Be That Way
Dont Sit Under The Apple Tree
The BBC Big Band
Dont Sit Under The Apple Tree
The Volga Boatmen
The BBC Big Band
The Volga Boatmen
The Volga Boatmen
Upcoming Events
24
Feb
2019
BBC Big Band
Portsmouth Guildhall, Portsmouth, UK
30
Mar
2019
BBC Big Band, Claire Martin
The Queen's Hall, Edinburgh, UK
14
Apr
2019
BBC Big Band, Atila
Saffron Hall, Cambridge, UK
Past BBC Events
Friday Night is Music Night: 'Jump, Jive and Swing'
Lyric Hammersmith
2016-07-25T02:40:49
25
Jul
2016
Friday Night is Music Night: 'Jump, Jive and Swing'
Lyric Hammersmith
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: Nelson Riddle
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejq8gw
2015-10-13T02:40:49
13
Oct
2015
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: Nelson Riddle
19:30
Hackney Empire
The BBC Big Band presents A Swinging Christmas
Town Hall, Birmingham
2014-12-16T02:40:49
16
Dec
2014
The BBC Big Band presents A Swinging Christmas
Town Hall, Birmingham
Proms 2007: Prom 35 - From Bards to Blues - A celebration of the Eightieth Birthdays of John Dankworth and Cleo Laine
Royal Albert Hall
2007-08-08
8
Aug
2007
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eb9c8g
2007-08-08T02:40:49
8
Aug
2007
Proms 2007: Prom 35 - From Bards to Blues - A celebration of the Eightieth Birthdays of John Dankworth and Cleo Laine
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2001: Prom 45
Royal Albert Hall
2001-08-23T02:40:49
23
Aug
2001
Proms 2001: Prom 45
Royal Albert Hall
The BBC Big Band Links
