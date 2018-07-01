Grant‐Lee PhillipsAmerican singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. Born 1 September 1963
Grant‐Lee Phillips
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqgb8.jpg
1963-09-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4a270f03-7db8-41c8-85fb-df86b3d48e31
Grant‐Lee Phillips Biography (Wikipedia)
Grant-Lee Phillips (born Bryan G. Phillips; 1963) is an American singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. He led the group Grant Lee Buffalo in the 1990s, afterwards launching a solo career.
Grant‐Lee Phillips Tracks
Susannah Little
Grant‐Lee Phillips
Susannah Little
Last played on
Walk In Circles
Grant‐Lee Phillips
Walk In Circles
Last played on
King Of Catastrophes
Grant‐Lee Phillips
King Of Catastrophes
Last played on
Smoke and Sparks
Grant‐Lee Phillips
Smoke and Sparks
Last played on
Moccasin Creek
Grant‐Lee Phillips
Moccasin Creek
Last played on
Mona Lisa
Grant‐Lee Phillips
Mona Lisa
Last played on
Cry Cry
Grant‐Lee Phillips
Cry Cry
Last played on
Just Another River Town
Grant‐Lee Phillips
Holy Irons
Grant‐Lee Phillips
Holy Irons
Last played on
Tennessee Rain
Grant‐Lee Phillips
Tennessee Rain
Last played on
Age Of Consent
Grant‐Lee Phillips
Age Of Consent
Last played on
Find My Way
Grant‐Lee Phillips
Find My Way
Last played on
Rolling Pin
Grant‐Lee Phillips
Rolling Pin
Last played on
Dirty Secret
Grant‐Lee Phillips
Dirty Secret
Last played on
Wave Of Mutilation
Grant‐Lee Phillips
Wave Of Mutilation
Last played on
The Eternal
Grant‐Lee Phillips
The Eternal
Last played on
Spring Released
Grant‐Lee Phillips
Spring Released
Last played on
Last Night I Dreamt That Somebody Loved Me
Grant‐Lee Phillips
See America
Grant‐Lee Phillips
See America
Last played on
Upcoming Events
27
Apr
2019
Grant-Lee Phillips, Josh Rouse
Union Chapel, London, UK
1
May
2019
Grant-Lee Phillips, Josh Rouse
Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK
2
May
2019
Grant-Lee Phillips, Josh Rouse
Pleasance Theatre, Edinburgh, Edinburgh, UK
3
May
2019
Grant-Lee Phillips, Josh Rouse
St Philip's Church, Manchester, UK
4
May
2019
Grant-Lee Phillips, Josh Rouse
Fiddlers Club, Bristol, UK
