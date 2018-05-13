John TurnerRecorder player
John Turner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4a241aa2-c37b-44db-9654-18d3aaf48d69
John Turner Tracks
Sort by
Recorder Concerto: I. Pastoral
Edward Gregson
Recorder Concerto: I. Pastoral
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06576g2.jpglink
Recorder Concerto: I. Pastoral
Last played on
Tallis Remembered
Peter Hope, Thomas Verity, John Turner & Simon Passmore
Tallis Remembered
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tallis Remembered
Composer
Last played on
A Travelling Spirit
Nicola LeFanu
A Travelling Spirit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kyc1d.jpglink
A Travelling Spirit
Last played on
Recorder Sonata: II Andante Lugubre
Anthony Burgess
Recorder Sonata: II Andante Lugubre
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Recorder Sonata: II Andante Lugubre
Last played on
Mrs Harris in Paris
David Dubery, John Turner, Philippe McKenzie & Camerata Ensemble
Mrs Harris in Paris
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mrs Harris in Paris
Composer
Performer
Ensemble
Last played on
John Turner Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist