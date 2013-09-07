State of the UnionUS political metal/punk band. Formed 1992. Disbanded 2000
State of the Union
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1992
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4a2334be-eeec-4428-b873-43ad7f087fbb
State of the Union Tracks
Sort by
Snake Oil
State of the Union
Snake Oil
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Snake Oil
Haunted
STATE OF THE UNION
Haunted
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Haunted
Performer
Beyond The Next Horizon
State Of The Union
Beyond The Next Horizon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beyond The Next Horizon
Performer
Man With The Hammer
State of the Union
Man With The Hammer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Man With The Hammer
Last played on
Blaze of Glory
State of the Union
Blaze of Glory
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blaze of Glory
Last played on
State of the Union Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist