Dickie Pride Born 21 October 1941. Died 26 March 1969
Dickie Pride
1941-10-21
Dickie Pride Biography (Wikipedia)
Dickie Pride (21 October 1941 – 26 March 1969), born Richard Charles Kneller, was a British rock and roll singer. He was one of Larry Parnes' stable of pop music stars, who did not enjoy as successful a career as most of his contemporaries.
Dickie Pride Tracks
Primose Lane
Three Cool Cats
Betty Betty
Slippin & Slidin'
Betty Betty (Go Steady With Me)
