AkashaBristol UK electro/trip-hop duo. Formed 1994
Akasha
1994
Akasha Biography (Wikipedia)
Akasha are a UK-based electronic music duo, comprising Charlie Casey and Damian Hand. They were originally signed to the Wall of Sound record label, but now are releasing through Ra Recordings.
Akasha Tracks
Brown Sugar
