Diz DisleyBorn 27 May 1931. Died 22 March 2010
Diz Disley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1931-05-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4a21b2db-32c8-43ea-8325-d2d37222e1d1
Diz Disley Biography (Wikipedia)
William Charles "Diz" Disley (27 May 1931 – 22 March 2010) was an Anglo-Canadian jazz guitarist. He is best known for his acoustic jazz guitar playing, strongly influenced by Django Reinhardt, for his contributions to the UK trad jazz, skiffle and folk scenes as a performer and humorist, and for his collaborations with the violinist Stéphane Grappelli.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Diz Disley Tracks
Sort by
Hens March To The Middens
Dave Swarbrick
Hens March To The Middens
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlfw.jpglink
Hens March To The Middens
Last played on
Sweet Georgia Brown
Diz Disley
Sweet Georgia Brown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweet Georgia Brown
Last played on
Nuages
Diz Disley
Nuages
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nuages
Last played on
Stan's Dance
Alex Welsh
Stan's Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stan's Dance
Last played on
Hindustan
Fred Hunt
Hindustan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hindustan
Composer
Last played on
Tuxedo Rag
Dick Smith, Ken Colyer's Jazzmen, Ken Colyer's Jazzmen, Acker Bilk, Stan Greig, Diz Disley & Ed O’Donnell
Tuxedo Rag
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p029zcds.jpglink
Tuxedo Rag
Last played on
Down And Out Blues
Johnny Silvo
Down And Out Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Down And Out Blues
Last played on
Moose March
Ed O'Donnell, Dick Smith, Stan Greig, Ken Colyer, Acker Bilk & Diz Disley
Moose March
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moose March
Performer
Last played on
The Card
Jeremy French, Ian Armit, Tim Mahn, Graham Burbridge, Sandy Brown & Diz Disley
The Card
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Card
Performer
Last played on
Black Cat on the Fence
Ed O'Donnell, Ray Smith, Colin Bowden, Ian Wheeler, Jim Holmes, Jim Holmes, Diz Disley & Mickey Ashman
Black Cat on the Fence
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Black Cat on the Fence
Performer
Last played on
Dinah
Diz Disley
Dinah
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dinah
Minor Swing
Diz Disley
Minor Swing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Minor Swing
Hot Lips
Diz Disley
Hot Lips
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hot Lips
Dinette
Diz Disley
Dinette
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dinette
Last played on
Back to artist