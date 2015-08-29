Sohail RanaBorn 1938
Sohail Rana
1938
Sohail Rana Biography (Wikipedia)
Sohail Rana is a Pakistani music composer for films. He was introduced by actor Waheed Murad in Pakistan film industry and gained popularity when singer Ahmed Rushdi sang his compositions in such films as Arman and Doraha. He is now based in Canada.
Cobra Sway
Khyber Mail
Soul Sitar
Cobra Swing
