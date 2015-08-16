Wayne CilentoBorn 28 August 1949
Wayne Cilento
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1949-08-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4a1f93dd-dd03-4261-9e52-e2fd36e8ad0a
Wayne Cilento Biography (Wikipedia)
Wayne Louis Cilento (born August 28, 1949) is an American director and choreographer. He is best known for originating the role of Mike in the Broadway show A Chorus Line, and later becoming one of Broadway's most prolific choreographers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Wayne Cilento Tracks
Sort by
I Can Do That
Wayne Cilento
I Can Do That
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Can Do That
Last played on
I Can Do That
Wayne Cliento
I Can Do That
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Can Do That
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist