Rahsaan Roland KirkBorn 7 August 1935. Died 5 December 1977
Rahsaan Roland Kirk
1935-08-07
Rahsaan Roland Kirk Biography (Wikipedia)
Rahsaan Roland Kirk (August 7, 1935 – December 5, 1977) was an American jazz multi-instrumentalist who played tenor saxophone, flute, and many other instruments. He was renowned for his onstage vitality, during which virtuoso improvisation was accompanied by comic banter, political ranting, and the ability to play several instruments simultaneously.
Rahsaan Roland Kirk Tracks
The Inflated Tear
Rahsaan Roland Kirk
Serenade To A Cuckoo
Rahsaan Roland Kirk
Roots
Rahsaan Roland Kirk
Roots
Rahsaan Roland Kirk
Carney And Begard Place
Rahsaan Roland Kirk
Creole Love Call
Rahsaan Roland Kirk
Rip Rig And Panic
Jackie Byard, Richard Davis, Rahsaan Roland Kirk & Elvin Jones
No Tonic Pres
Rahsaan Roland Kirk
I've Got Your Number
Rahsaan Roland Kirk
Skaters' Waltz
Rahsaan Roland Kirk
A Sack Full Of Soul Jazz
Rahsaan Roland Kirk
You Did It, You Did It!
Rahsaan Roland Kirk
Three For The Festival
Rahsaan Roland Kirk
Spirits Up Above
Rahsaan Roland Kirk
You Did It!
Rahsaan Roland Kirk
Fingers in the Wind
Rahsaan Roland Kirk
Water For Robeson And Williams
Rahsaan Roland Kirk
Blacknuss
Rahsaan Roland Kirk
We Free Kings
Rahsaan Roland Kirk
Ain't No Sunshine
Rahsaan Roland Kirk
Some Kind Of Love
Rahsaan Roland Kirk
Alfie
Rahsaan Roland Kirk
Freaks For The Festival
Rahsaan Roland Kirk
Rahsaan Roland Kirk
The Monkey Thing
Rahsaan Roland Kirk
Our Waltz
Rahsaan Roland Kirk
Dem Red Beans and Rice
Rahsaan Roland Kirk
Haunted Feelings
Rahsaan Roland Kirk
Makin' Whooppee
Rahsaan Roland Kirk
Blacknuss
Rahsaan Roland Kirk
Three For Dizzy
Rahsaan Roland Kirk
Making Love After Hours
Rahsaan Roland Kirk
You Did It, You Did It
Rahsaan Roland Kirk
Rip, Rig and Panic
Rahsaan Roland Kirk
Blues For Alice
The Jazz Corps, Rahsaan Roland Kirk & Tommy Peltier
Another Plum
Rahsaan Roland Kirk
I Believe In You
Rahsaan Roland Kirk
Volunteered Slavery
Rahsaan Roland Kirk
Echoes Of Primetime Ohio & Chilli Dogs
Rahsaan Roland Kirk
A nightingale sang in Berkeley Square
