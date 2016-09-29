Paul SilverthorneBorn 1951
Paul Silverthorne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1951
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4a1cb23c-32f7-4acc-b415-012b753963ab
Paul Silverthorne Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Silverthorne (born 1951 in Cheshire, England) is an English viola soloist and was principal violist of the London Symphony Orchestra and the London Sinfonietta.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paul Silverthorne Tracks
Sort by
...Upon one note
Oliver Knussen
...Upon one note
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt7x.jpglink
...Upon one note
Last played on
Bourdon (Duet 2)
Harrison Birtwistle
Bourdon (Duet 2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt6z.jpglink
Bourdon (Duet 2)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2011: Proms Saturday Matinee 1: Bennett, Dutilleux & Maconchy
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eh3wrz
Cadogan Hall
2011-08-13T03:23:00
13
Aug
2011
Proms 2011: Proms Saturday Matinee 1: Bennett, Dutilleux & Maconchy
Cadogan Hall
Proms 2002: Prom 36
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewzq9r
Royal Albert Hall
2002-08-16T03:23:00
16
Aug
2002
Proms 2002: Prom 36
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1993: Prom 24
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ew9zc8
Royal Albert Hall
1993-08-06T03:23:00
6
Aug
1993
Proms 1993: Prom 24
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist