Stateless are an English electronic band, founded in 2002 and based in Leeds and London. The group comprises Chris James (vocals, keyboards, guitars), kidkanevil (turntables, sampling, programming), Justin Percival (bass guitar, vocals) and David Levin (drums).

Stateless earned a recording contract with Sony Music and released their first single "Down Here" in 2004. The four-track EP The Bloodstream EP was released on Regal Recordings in 2005. In 2006 Stateless changed in line-up and signed with label !K7 Records. Single "Exit" was released in 2007, followed by their self-titled debut album Stateless. There were two other singles from this album; "Prism No. 1" and "Bloodstream". They toured throughout the UK and Europe in 2007 and 2008, playing both live concerts and acoustic showcases, promoting the album and debuting new material for an upcoming second album. In 2008 the single "Window 23/The Great White Whale" in collaboration with Gavin Castleton was released on First Word Excursions. In 2010, the band signed with independent label Ninja Tune on which their eleven-track second album Matilda was released on 21 February 2011, taking on a less organic and more electronic feel and direction. The album was accompanied and preceded by single "Ariel" already released on 22 November 2010 and "Assassinations" released on 14 February 2011. Then on 19 September 2011 the I'm On Fire EP was released, with the original version feat. Shara Worden, plus remixes from Blue Daisy and Slugabed, a new song called "Blue Fire" feat. Amenta, and a string quartet version of "Bloodstream".