The Western Brothers were an English music hall and radio act, who were popular from the 1930s to the late 1950s, performing self-written topical songs which often lampooned the upper classes. Kenneth Alfred Western (10 September 1899 – 24 January 1963) and (Ernest) George Western (23 July 1895 – 16 August 1969) were, in reality, second cousins rather than brothers. They first broadcast as the Perfectly Polite Pair in the 1920s, and there was then a long break before they returned as the Western Brothers.

George provided the piano accompaniment to their songs. They wore monocles and evening dress for their act, and affected upper-class drawls. Photographs of them appeared in newspaper advertisements for a number of products. From this and from their act, they made enough money to be able to afford to tour the variety circuit flying in their own aeroplane and to stay in the best hotels. Their songs included "We're Frightfully BBC" and "Keeping Up the Old Traditions".

The Western Brothers appeared in the 1934 film Mr. Cinders with Clifford Mollison and Zelma O'Neal. They wrote and sang two songs: "I Think of You, Dear" and "Aren't We All?" in the reversed roles of "ugly stepsisters." The following year they appeared as announcers in Radio Parade of 1935 with Will Hay.