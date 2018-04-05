Leigh Melrose
The Revenge of Miguel Cotto: V. Ban
Philip Venables, Graham Lee, Ian Watson, Ashot Sarkissjan, Ciaran McCabe, James Widden, Lee Boorer, Simon Baker, Matthew West, Oliver Lowe, Richard Baker, Leigh Melrose & Dario Dugandzic
The Revenge of Miguel Cotto: V. Ban
The Revenge of Miguel Cotto: V. Ban
The Revenge of Miguel Cotto: IV. They Are Not Like Us
Philip Venables, Graham Lee, Ian Watson, Ashot Sarkissjan, Ciaran McCabe, James Widden, Lee Boorer, Simon Baker, Matthew West, Oliver Lowe, Richard Baker, Leigh Melrose & Dario Dugandzic
The Revenge of Miguel Cotto: IV. They Are Not Like Us
The Revenge of Miguel Cotto: IV. They Are Not Like Us
Young Love Lies Dreaming
Edgar Bainton
Young Love Lies Dreaming
Young Love Lies Dreaming
The Fiery angel - opera in 5 acts Op.37: Act 2; Zdes', bessporno, mnogo dragocennych ukazanij
Sergei Prokofiev
The Fiery angel - opera in 5 acts Op.37: Act 2; Zdes', bessporno, mnogo dragocennych ukazanij
The Fiery angel - opera in 5 acts Op.37: Act 2; Zdes', bessporno, mnogo dragocennych ukazanij
Tutuguri, Parts 1 to 3
Wolfgang Rihm
Tutuguri, Parts 1 to 3
Tutuguri, Parts 1 to 3
Quartett
London Sinfonietta
Quartett
Quartett
Noye's fludde - children's opera in 1 act Op.59
Siobhan Redmond, Scotland Royal Conservatoire, Benjamin Britten, Leigh Melrose, Jennifer Johnston, BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra & Martyn Brabbins
Noye's fludde - children's opera in 1 act Op.59
Noye's fludde - children's opera in 1 act Op.59
The Sacrifice - opera
James MacMillan
The Sacrifice - opera
The Sacrifice - opera
Past BBC Events
Total Immersion: Percussion: Total Immersion: Percussion
Barbican, London
2015-01-31T03:07:59
31
Jan
2015
Total Immersion: Percussion: Total Immersion: Percussion
19:30
Barbican, London
BBC SO 2013-14 Season: Birtwistle at 80: Gawain
Barbican, London
2014-05-16T03:07:59
16
May
2014
BBC SO 2013-14 Season: Birtwistle at 80: Gawain
19:00
Barbican, London
Proms 2012: Prom 55: Britten – Peter Grimes
Royal Albert Hall
2012-08-24T03:07:59
24
Aug
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 55: Britten – Peter Grimes
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2012: Prom 49: Gilbert & Sullivan – The Yeomen of the Guard
Royal Albert Hall
2012-08-19T03:07:59
19
Aug
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 49: Gilbert & Sullivan – The Yeomen of the Guard
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2011: Prom 41: Joby Talbot & Britten
Royal Albert Hall
2011-08-14T03:07:59
14
Aug
2011
Proms 2011: Prom 41: Joby Talbot & Britten
Royal Albert Hall
