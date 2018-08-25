Barney WilenBorn 4 March 1937. Died 25 May 1996
Barney Wilen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p058k67r.jpg
1937-03-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4a0f81a8-0e00-4049-a305-33470ea8fc52
Barney Wilen Biography (Wikipedia)
Barney Jean Wilen (4 March 1937 – 25 May 1996) was a French tenor and soprano saxophonist and jazz composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Barney Wilen Tracks
Sort by
Zombizar
Barney Wilen
Zombizar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058k67r.jpglink
Zombizar
Last played on
Africa Freak Out
Barney Wilen
Africa Freak Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058k67r.jpglink
Africa Freak Out
Last played on
Zombizar Reloaded
Barney Wilen
Zombizar Reloaded
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058k67r.jpglink
Zombizar Reloaded
Last played on
Dur Dur Dur
Barney Wilen
Dur Dur Dur
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058k67r.jpglink
Dur Dur Dur
Last played on
Spanish Castles (feat. Barney Wilen)
George Gruntz
Spanish Castles (feat. Barney Wilen)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058k67r.jpglink
Spanish Castles (feat. Barney Wilen)
Last played on
Un Temoin Dans Le Ville
Barney Wilen
Un Temoin Dans Le Ville
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058k67r.jpglink
Un Temoin Dans Le Ville
Last played on
4th movement - Hair Pin
Barney Wilen
4th movement - Hair Pin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058k67r.jpglink
4th movement - Hair Pin
Last played on
Melodie Pour Les Radio-Taxis
Barney Wilen
Melodie Pour Les Radio-Taxis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058k67r.jpglink
Melodie Pour Les Radio-Taxis
Last played on
Lady Bird
Paul Revere
Lady Bird
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058k67r.jpglink
Lady Bird
Last played on
I Loves You Porgy
Laurent de Wilde
I Loves You Porgy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058k67r.jpglink
I Loves You Porgy
Last played on
Florence Sur Les Champs Élysées
Miles Davis
Florence Sur Les Champs Élysées
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p063dynm.jpglink
Florence Sur Les Champs Élysées
Last played on
Générique
Miles Davis
Générique
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p063dynm.jpglink
Générique
Last played on
Jazz Sur Seine / Swingin' Parisian Rhythm
Barney Wilen
Jazz Sur Seine / Swingin' Parisian Rhythm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058k67r.jpglink
Caravan
Barney Wilen
Caravan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058k67r.jpglink
Caravan
I Can't Get Started
Barney Wilen
I Can't Get Started
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058k67r.jpglink
I Can't Get Started
Recado
Barney Wilen
Recado
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058k67r.jpglink
Recado
No Problem (L'Habit de Lumière)
Barney Wilen
No Problem (L'Habit de Lumière)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058k67r.jpglink
No Problem (L'Habit de Lumière)
Tindi Abalessa
Barney Wilen
Tindi Abalessa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058k67r.jpglink
Tindi Abalessa
BBB (Bag's Barney Blues)
Barney Wilen
BBB (Bag's Barney Blues)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058k67r.jpglink
BBB (Bag's Barney Blues)
Barney Wilen Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist