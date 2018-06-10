Johnny DuncanCountry singer. Born 5 October 1938. Died 14 August 2006
Johnny Duncan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1938-10-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4a0d1862-c9d7-4bfa-80da-16ea6d100499
Johnny Duncan Biography (Wikipedia)
Johnny Richard Duncan (October 5, 1938 – August 14, 2006) was an American country singer, best known for a string of hits in the mid- to late 1970s. In his career, he released 14 studio albums, including thirteen on Columbia Records. These albums produced more than 30 chart singles, with three of those reaching number one: "Thinkin' of a Rendezvous", "It Couldn't Have Been Any Better", and "She Can Put Her Shoes Under my Bed (Anytime)" from 1976, 1977, and 1978, respectively. Seven more of his singles were top-10 hits.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Johnny Duncan Tracks
Sort by
Last Train To San Fernando
Johnny Duncan
Last Train To San Fernando
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She Can Put Her Shoes Under My Bed Anytime
Johnny Duncan
She Can Put Her Shoes Under My Bed Anytime
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last Train to San Fernando
Johnny Duncan
Last Train to San Fernando
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last Train to San Fernando
Performer
Last played on
Come A Little Bit Closer
Janie Fricke
Come A Little Bit Closer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come A Little Bit Closer
Last played on
Stranger
Johnny Duncan
Stranger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stranger
Last played on
I Heard the Bluebirds Sing
Johnny Duncan
I Heard the Bluebirds Sing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She Can Put Her Shoes Under My Bed
Johnny Duncan
She Can Put Her Shoes Under My Bed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last Night Made My Day
Johnny Duncan
Last Night Made My Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last Night Made My Day
Last played on
The Seven Stars/the Wonder Hornpipe/the Newcastle Hornpipe/kevin Loughlan's Hornpipe/the Troublesome Hornpipe/the Golden Eagle Hornpipe
Johnny Duncan
The Seven Stars/the Wonder Hornpipe/the Newcastle Hornpipe/kevin Loughlan's Hornpipe/the Troublesome Hornpipe/the Golden Eagle Hornpipe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Lady In The Blue Mercedes
Johnny Duncan
The Lady In The Blue Mercedes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Lady In The Blue Mercedes
Last played on
Hello Mary Lou Goodbye Heart
Johnny Duncan
Hello Mary Lou Goodbye Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last train to San Fernando
Johnny Duncan
Last train to San Fernando
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last train to San Fernando
Last played on
Stranger
Janie Fricke
Stranger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stranger
Last played on
LOVING ARMS
Johnny Duncan
LOVING ARMS
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
LOVING ARMS
Last played on
It Couldn't Have Been Better
Johnny Duncan
It Couldn't Have Been Better
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It Couldn't Have Been Better
Last played on
All Of The Monkeys Aint In The Zoo
Johnny Duncan
All Of The Monkeys Aint In The Zoo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Of The Monkeys Aint In The Zoo
Last played on
Beyond The Sunset
Johnny Duncan
Beyond The Sunset
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beyond The Sunset
Last played on
Acapulco
Johnny Duncan
Acapulco
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Acapulco
Last played on
Jo & The Cowboy
Johnny Duncan
Jo & The Cowboy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jo & The Cowboy
Last played on
The Seven Stars/The Wonder Hornpipe/The Newcastle Hornpipe/Kevin Loughlan's Hornpipe/The T
Johnny Duncan
The Seven Stars/The Wonder Hornpipe/The Newcastle Hornpipe/Kevin Loughlan's Hornpipe/The T
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tennessee To Taree
Johnny Duncan
Tennessee To Taree
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tennessee To Taree
Last played on
Johnny Duncan Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist