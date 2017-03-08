Susan Spain-DunkBorn 22 February 1880. Died 1 January 1962
Susan Spain-Dunk
1880-02-22
Susan Spain-Dunk Biography (Wikipedia)
Susan Spain-Dunk (22 February 1880 Folkestone, England – 1 January 1962 London) was an English violinist/violist and composer.
Phantasy in D minor for string quartet
Phantasy in D minor for string quartet
Phantasy in D minor for string quartet
Past BBC Events
Proms 1927: Prom 11
Queen's Hall
1927-08-25T03:24:32
25
Aug
1927
Proms 1926: Prom 14
Queen's Hall
1926-08-30T03:24:32
30
Aug
1926
Proms 1925: Prom 57
Queen's Hall
1925-10-13T03:24:32
13
Oct
1925
Proms 1924: Prom 11
Queen's Hall
1924-08-21T03:24:32
21
Aug
1924
