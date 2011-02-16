Kurt GerronBorn 11 May 1897. Died 28 October 1944
Kurt Gerron
1897-05-11
Kurt Gerron Biography (Wikipedia)
Kurt Gerron (11 May 1897 – 28 October 1944) was a German Jewish actor and film director.
Moritat
