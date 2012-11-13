Ha Ha TonkaFormed 13 May 2007
2007-05-13
Ha Ha Tonka Biography (Wikipedia)
Ha Ha Tonka are a band originally formed in West Plains, Missouri and currently signed to Bloodshot Records out of Chicago, Illinois. The band is named after Ha Ha Tonka State Park in Camdenton, Missouri.
