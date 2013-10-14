Malene MortensenDanish singer. Born 23 May 1982
Malene Mortensen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1982-05-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4a035c21-cd4a-4dac-bf73-81d76c0b7055
Malene Mortensen Biography (Wikipedia)
Malene Winter Mortensen (born May 23, 1982) is a Danish singer. She entered the Danish music scene in 2001, during the first season of Stjerne for en aften, the Danish edition of Star for a Night. She made it to the finals, with her rendition of Moloko's "Sing It Back". The following year, she entered the Dansk Melodi Grand Prix, the Danish national pre-selection for the Eurovision Song Contest. In 2003 she released her debut album called Paradise. This album, revolving around modern jazz, was supported by three of Denmark's best known jazz musicians: Niels Lan Doky (piano), Niels-Henning Ørsted Pedersen (double bass) and Alex Riel (drums).
Malene Mortensen Tracks
Aarestrup I Marts (Live In Session)
Malene Mortensen
Aarestrup I Marts (Live In Session)
Aarestrup I Marts (Live In Session)
Ambiguous Blues (Live In Session)
Malene Mortensen
Ambiguous Blues (Live In Session)
Ambiguous Blues (Live In Session)
