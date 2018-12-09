Nils Petter MolværBorn 18 September 1960
1960-09-18
Nils Petter Molvær also known as NPM (born 18 September 1960) is a Norwegian jazz trumpeter, composer, and record producer. He is considered a pioneer of future jazz, a genre that fuses jazz and electronic music, best showcased on his most commercially successful album, Khmer.
If I Gave You My Love (feat. Eivind Aarset & Vladislav Delay)
Sly & Robbie
If I Gave You My Love (feat. Eivind Aarset, Vladislav Delay & Erik Honoré)
Sly & Robbie
Rock-Stone Noah Bingie (feat. Eivind Aarset & Vladislav Delay)
Nils Petter Molvær
Little Indian
Nils Petter Molvær
Kingfish
Nils Petter Molvær
Moute Cave
Nils Petter Molvær
Jackson Reef
Nils Petter Molvær
Sabkah
Nils Petter Molvær
On Stream
Nils Petter Molvær
Platonic Years
Nils Petter Molvær
Intrusion 1
Nils Petter Molvær
Somewhere Shady
Nils Petter Molvær
Improvisation
Nils Petter Molvær
Lucid Dream
Nils Petter Molvær
Torn - The Beginning
Nils Petter Molvær
So I Write
Sidsel Endresen
Development
Moritz von Oswald
Strange Pillows
Nils Petter Molvær
The Kit
Geir Sundstøl, Nils Petter Molvær, Nils Petter Molvær, Erland Dahlen & Morten Qvenild
Khira - "Indicium Divinum" (Elegy For My Mother)
Husnu Senlendirici, Dhafer Youssef, Dhafer Youssef, Phil Donkin, Chander Sardjoe, Eivind Aarset, Aytaç Doğan, Kristjan Randalu & Nils Petter Molvær
Birds Canticum - "Birds Requiem" Suite
Husnu Senlendirici, Dhafer Youssef, Dhafer Youssef, Phil Donkin, Chander Sardjoe, Eivind Aarset, Aytaç Doğan, Kristjan Randalu & Nils Petter Molvær
Phum
Nils Petter Molvær
Kakonita (Deathprod Mix)
Nils Petter Molvær
Khmer
Nils Petter Molvær
A Small Realm/Recoil
Nils Petter Molvær
Coded
Nils Petter Molvær
Recoil
Nils Petter Molvær
Icy Altitude
Nils Petter Molvær
Sabkah (feat. Eivind Aarset)
Nils Petter Molvær
Access/Song Of Sand I
Nils Petter Molvær
Exit
Nils Petter Molvær
Zar
Nils Petter Molvær
Deleted Record
None
