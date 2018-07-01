The DuhksFormed 2002
The Duhks
2002
The Duhks Biography (Wikipedia)
The Duhks are a folk fusion band, formed in 2002 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Featuring banjo, fiddle, guitar, percussion, and vocals, The Duhks blend folk music together with various Canadian and American traditional styles, including soul, gospel, old-time country string, and zydeco. The band also commonly plays traditional Irish dance music, integrating Latin-influenced percussion as well as often Celtic- and Cajun-influenced fiddle-playing.
The Duhks Tracks
Down to the River
The Duhks
Down to the River
Down to the River
Last played on
Islay Ranter's Reel / Fleur De Mandragore / Bull Moose / Isaac Hanna's
The Duhks
Islay Ranter's Reel / Fleur De Mandragore / Bull Moose / Isaac Hanna's
Ae Fond Kiss
Karen Matheson
Ae Fond Kiss
Ae Fond Kiss
Last played on
You Don't See It
The Duhks
You Don't See It
You Don't See It
Last played on
Mary McMahon's / Pretty Little Indian / Sligo Creek
The Duhks
Mary McMahon's / Pretty Little Indian / Sligo Creek
Slip Jig/The Dregs Of Birch/Eleanor Day's
The Duhks
Slip Jig/The Dregs Of Birch/Eleanor Day's
ANNABEL
The Duhks
ANNABEL
ANNABEL
Last played on
Laine's Jig/Close To The Floor/The Domino Party/The Musical Party
The Duhks
Laine's Jig/Close To The Floor/The Domino Party/The Musical Party
Dance Hall Girls
The Duhks
Dance Hall Girls
Dance Hall Girls
Last played on
Black Mountain Lullaby
The Duhks
Black Mountain Lullaby
Black Mountain Lullaby
Last played on
DU TEMPS QUE JL ETAIS JEUNE/GABRIELLA'S JIG
The Duhks
DU TEMPS QUE JL ETAIS JEUNE/GABRIELLA'S JIG
It's Alright Ma I'm Only Bleeding
The Duhks
It's Alright Ma I'm Only Bleeding
It's Alright Ma I'm Only Bleeding
Last played on
The Fox & The Bee
The Duhks
The Fox & The Bee
The Fox & The Bee
Last played on
Dancehall Girls / Bozeemon Boogie
The Duhks
Dancehall Girls / Bozeemon Boogie
Dancehall Girls / Bozeemon Boogie
Last played on
Islay Ranter's Reel/Fleur de Mandragore/Bull
The Duhks
Islay Ranter's Reel/Fleur de Mandragore/Bull
