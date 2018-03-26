Jiggs WhighamBorn 20 August 1943
Jiggs Whigham
1943-08-20
Jiggs Whigham Biography (Wikipedia)
Jiggs Whigham (born Oliver Haydn Whigham III; 20 August 1943) is an American jazz trombonist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jiggs Whigham Tracks
Somewhere (West Side Story)
Leonard Bernstein
Somewhere (West Side Story)
Somewhere (West Side Story)
Last played on
In A Sentimental Mood
Jiggs Whigham
In A Sentimental Mood
In A Sentimental Mood
Performer
Last played on
Beboppin' Betty
Jiggs Whigham
Beboppin' Betty
Beboppin' Betty
Performer
Last played on
Lulu's Back In Town
Jiggs Whigham
Lulu's Back In Town
Lulu's Back In Town
Last played on
Love walked in
Jiggs Whigham
Love walked in
Love walked in
Last played on
Ticker (feat. Robin Aspland, Simon Gardner, Anthony Kerr & Tom Gordon)
The BBC Big Band
Ticker (feat. Robin Aspland, Simon Gardner, Anthony Kerr & Tom Gordon)
Ticker (feat. Robin Aspland, Simon Gardner, Anthony Kerr & Tom Gordon)
Basie Straight Ahead (feat. Martin Williams)
The BBC Big Band
Basie Straight Ahead (feat. Martin Williams)
Basie Straight Ahead (feat. Martin Williams)
For Lena And Lennie (feat. Robin Aspland & Simon Gardner)
The BBC Big Band
For Lena And Lennie (feat. Robin Aspland & Simon Gardner)
For Lena And Lennie (feat. Robin Aspland & Simon Gardner)
"Steve"
Jiggs Whigham
"Steve"
"Steve"
Last played on
"The Buckeye Blues"
Jiggs Whigham
"The Buckeye Blues"
"The Buckeye Blues"
Last played on
Polka Dots & Moonbeams
Jiggs Whigham
Polka Dots & Moonbeams
Polka Dots & Moonbeams
Last played on
How Long Has This Been Going On
Jiggs Whigham
How Long Has This Been Going On
How Long Has This Been Going On
Last played on
"My Love Is Like A Red Red Rose"
Jiggs Whigham
"My Love Is Like A Red Red Rose"
"My Love Is Like A Red Red Rose"
Last played on
Past BBC Events
The BBC Big Band presents A Swinging Christmas
Town Hall, Birmingham
2014-12-16T03:31:39
16
Dec
2014
The BBC Big Band presents A Swinging Christmas
Town Hall, Birmingham
