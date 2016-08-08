Joel Thomas Zimmerman (born January 5, 1981), known professionally as Deadmau5 (stylized as deadmau5; pronounced "dead mouse"), is a Canadian electronic music producer, DJ, and musician. Zimmerman produces a variety of styles within the progressive house genre and sometimes other forms of electronic music. His works have been included in numerous compilation albums, such as Tiësto's In Search of Sunrise 6: Ibiza, and his tracks have also been included and presented on Armin van Buuren's A State of Trance radio show.

Zimmerman has received six Grammy Award nominations for his work. He has worked with other DJs and producers, such as Kaskade, MC Flipside, Rob Swire and Wolfgang Gartner. He has also collaborated with Steve Duda under the group name BSOD (Better Sounding On Drugs), and was part of the group named WTF? with Duda, Tommy Lee, and DJ Aero. In 2007, he founded his own record label, Mau5trap. Deadmau5 is currently one of the highest paid electronic music producers in the world, and is a masked music artist similar to Marshmello and Daft Punk.