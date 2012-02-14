Kalakan is a music band from northern Basque country composed of Thierry Biscary, Jamixel Bereau and Xan Errotabehere. It is characterized by minimalist arrangements (vocals, percussions) of basque traditional songs. After having collaborated and toured Europe with pianists Katia et Marielle Labèque, the trio become known to a larger audience when they collaborated with Madonna during The MDNA Tour.